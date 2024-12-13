Ireland's Finn Azaz named Championship Player of the Month

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND attacker Finn Azaz has been named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for November.

Middlesbrough’s Azaz scored five goals and assisted four more across the club’s six fixtures last month.

The 24-year-old saw off competition from Watford’s Vakoun Bayo, Norwich City’s Borja Sainz and Millwall’s Japhet Tanganga to win the award.

Former Aston Villa man Azaz has earned five caps for Ireland since making his debut in the 1-0 defeat to Switzerland at the Aviva Stadium in March.

Advertisement

Azaz joined Championship side Middlesbrough from Villa for an undisclosed fee back in January and has scored 10 goals and made 12 assists in 40 appearances for the club.

Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder was named the Championship Manager of the Month for November, having also won the award in September.