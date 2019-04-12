Grant's goal the difference as Bohs stay second with win at rock-bottom Finn Harps

Finn Harps 0

Bohs 1

Alan Foley reports from Finn Park

BOHEMIANS REMAIN IN second place in the Premier Division following their win at rock-bottom Finn Harps in Ballybofey tonight.

Untidy it may have been, but it was Daniel Grant scored what proved to be the only goal for Bohemians in the 38th minute when he shot underneath Ciaran Gallagher after the Harps defence had only half-cleared a cross from Keith Ward.

The result means Ollie Horgan’s team are still rooted on just two points, having played 11 times now on their return to the top flight. Having gone one down, they didn’t create enough and have a trip to Oriel Park this day week to take on champions Dundalk.

Bohemians only had one effort on goal before the goal – when Gallagher was finally called into action with a fine fingertip save to deny Kevin Devaney – on 35 minutes. But after Ward’s goal, the away team almost doubled their advantage instantly.

The Phibsborough men almost went two up when, on 39 minutes, Dinny Corcoran trickled a shot off the base of the Harps post and Gallagher had to make an instant save from the rebound, which had fallen to Devaney.

After the frolics of the north-west derby a week beforehand, when Harps went down 3-2 to Derry City in a bruising encounter, it was a much quieter affair in front of a crowd of barely 300.

Barring those few minutes late in the first half, there wasn’t much to report on.

The first shot in anger came from Nathan Boyle on the quarter-hour mark, when the former Derry City striker, on the turn with some venom, drew a save from visiting goalkeeper James Talbot.

Source: Bohemian FC Twitter.

Grant did manage to get away from the Harps defence on 34 minutes but couldn’t get his shot on target as Mark Russell came back to cover. A minute later, Gallagher was finally called into action with a fine fingertip save to deny Devaney as Bohemians finally hit the target.

Bohemians, who had only conceded three in eight going into the contest, were 1-0 up at the break

Chances were few and far in-between. Boyle shot on the turn but over on 75 minutes as Coalan McAleer created the opportunity. Corcoran almost made it two on 80 minutes, only for Gallagher from close range.

The home support got behind an an appeal in the 88th minute for a penalty when Aaron Barry did have both hands on the back of substitute Mikey Place. Referee Damien McGrath waved play on.

In injury time, Talbot saved a header from Boyle after Tony McNamee’s cross from the right.

Harps have still to win this season and have only picked up two points from 11 outings this term. Bohemians remain second behind rivals Shamrock Rovers.

Finn Harps: Ciaran Gallagher; Daniel O’Reilly (Mikey Place 68), Keith Cowan, Sam Todd; John Kavanagh, Stephen Doherty (Tony McNamee half-time), Jacob Borg, Mark Coyle, Mark Russell; Caolan McAleer; Nathan Boyle.

Bohemians: James Talbot; Derek Pender, James Finnerty, Aaron Barry, Darragh Leahy; Daniel Grant (Ali Reghba 80), Keith Buckley, Kevin Devaney, Conor Levingston; Dinny Corcoran (Ryan Swan 90), Keith Ward (Daniel Mandroiu 71).

Referee: Damien McGraith.

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Bernard Jackman to discuss Izzy Folau’s impending sacking by Australia and all the week’s news on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: