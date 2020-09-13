Derby stalemate lifts Finn Harps off the bottom of Premier Division table

Finn Harps 0

Derry City 0

FINN HARPS CLAMBERED from the bottom of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division table with a goalless draw at home to local rivals Derry City this afternoon.

In a game of few chances, Derry goalkeeper Peter Cherrie atoned for an error early in the second half by denying an Alexander Kogler effort. Stephen Folan almost netted an opener a few minutes later but saw his effort cleared off the line.

The result takes Harps into the promotion/relegation play-off spot and above Cork City on goal difference, four points from eighth-placed St Patrick’s Athletic.

Derry, meanwhile, are ahead of Pat’s and sixth on goal difference too, although such is the congestion of the league table, are five points from the European places.