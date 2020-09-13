This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Sunday 13 September 2020
Advertisement

Derby stalemate lifts Finn Harps off the bottom of Premier Division table

It finished goalless between Harps and Derry City at Finn Park.

By The42 Team Sunday 13 Sep 2020, 7:12 PM
18 minutes ago 323 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5203892
File photo of Harps manager Ollie Horgan.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
File photo of Harps manager Ollie Horgan.
File photo of Harps manager Ollie Horgan.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Finn Harps 0

Derry City 0

FINN HARPS CLAMBERED from the bottom of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division table with a goalless draw at home to local rivals Derry City this afternoon. 

In a game of few chances, Derry goalkeeper Peter Cherrie atoned for an error early in the second half by denying an Alexander Kogler effort. Stephen Folan almost netted an opener a few minutes later but saw his effort cleared off the line. 

The result takes Harps into the promotion/relegation play-off spot and above Cork City on goal difference, four points from eighth-placed St Patrick’s Athletic. 

Derry, meanwhile, are ahead of Pat’s and sixth on goal difference too, although such is the congestion of the league table, are five points from the European places. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie