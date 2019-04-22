This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 22 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Finn Harps suffer record tenth consecutive league defeat at home to St Pat's

Conor Clifford and Mikey Drennan were both on target as the Dublin side ran out 2-0 winners in Ballybofey.

By Alan Foley Monday 22 Apr 2019, 7:12 PM
52 minutes ago 854 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4602427
Finn Harps manager, Ollie Horgan.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Finn Harps manager, Ollie Horgan.
Finn Harps manager, Ollie Horgan.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Finn Harps 0

St Patrick’s Athletic 2

Alan Foley reports from Finn Park

FINN HARPS FAILED suffered a record 10th successive league defeat as St Patrick’s Athletic won in Ballybofey with goals from Conor Clifford and Mikey Drennan.

As plenty from either side jostled for position inside a crowded penalty area on 35 minutes, Conor Clifford hung unattended at the edge of the box and, having been located by Rhys McCabe’s corner kick, had time to steady himself and pierce a shot low into Peter Burke’s bottom corner.

Only eight minutes beforehand, Clifford had a similar effort – although this time from a free-kick tapped his way by McCabe – and struck the shot every bit as cleanly, only to be denied as the ball struck the butt of the post.

Harps, who have picked up just two league points this season, were the closest to scoring before that.

Caolan McAleer cut inside from the left on 22 minutes and his curler clipped the top of Brendan Clarke’s crossbar on its way over on front of the 659 in the north-western sunshine.

Then, on 69 minutes, referee Robert Rogers awarded a penalty to the Dublin team when John Kavanagh grabbed a hold of Gary Shaw. Paul Hegarty, the Finn Harps assistant manager, was sent off in protest before Drennan drilled home from 12 yards.

Harps have now lost 10 league matches on the bounce – an unwanted club record. The second St Pat’s goal certainly knocked the stuffing out of them. Tony McNamee let fly from 20 yards only to see his shot fly over, as did Kavanagh in the latter stages.

Finn Harps: Peter Burke; John Kavanagh, Keith Cowan, Sam Todd, Mark Russell; Mark Coyle (Jacob Borg 83); Caolan McAleer, Tony McNamee, Raffaele Cretaro (Michael Gallagher 79), Nathan Boyle (Mikey Place 60); Sean Boyd.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Brendan Clarke; Simon Madden, Kevin Toner, Ciaran Kelly, Ian Bermingham; Conor Clifford, Lee Desmond, Rhys McCabe; Gary Shaw (Dean Clarke 89), Mikey Drennan, Chris Forrester (Cian Coleman 79).

Referee: Rob Rogers

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Alan Foley
@alanfoley79
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie