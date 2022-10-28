Black night for Harps but UCD's bid for survival goes on

FINN HARPS 1

UCD 3

Alan Foley reports

FINN HARPS days in the Premier Division are over, as UCD’s fight for their lives in the top flight goes on following a 3-1 win at Finn Park.

Conor Tourish’s first half header put Harps in front but UCD were back on terms through an absolute thunderbolt from Mark Dignam. Then, in the final quarter, Tommy Lonergan popped up with two late goals – the second of which was a disputed penalty.

Although referee Neil Doyle’s award didn’t please the home support, neither did the performance and the fact UCD took 10 points from 12 in the four meetings between the bottom sent the jury home.

Advertisement

The Students came to Donegal very aware that a win would relegate Harps and even a draw would mean Ollie Horgan would be looking for snookers heading into the final weekend of the campaign.

With UCD and Finn Harps coming down to the conclusion it threatened all season, there was an air of nervousness on a Ballybofey night following a succession of afternoon downpours.

On 28 minutes, it was Regan Donelan, this time from a free-kick from in front of a stand, who swung in and Tourish’s downward header coming in at the back post crept in under Kian Moore in the UCD goal.

Harps' Jiame Siaj with Evan Osam of UCD Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

However, the lead lasted less than a minute as right from the restart, Dignam hit a blistering strike from 30 yards that flew past James McKeown for an immediate – and brilliant – leveller to silence Finn Park and make it 1-1 at half-time.

On 73 minutes, Longeran tucked nearly home to put UCD into a 2-1 lead when Keane laid on the chance after Ryan Connolly was turned over.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Then, 13 minutes from time, referee Neil Doyle pointed to the spot with a decision that left the hosts and their manager furious. As Dignam crossed, Tourish, fully aware of where his arms were, stooped to chest only to be penalised.

Longernam dinked the penalty down the middle for 3-1. And with that Harps’ four-year stint in the top flight was ended.

Finn Harps: James McKeown; Ethan Boyle, Conor Tourish, Rob Slevin, Regan Donelan (Harry Nicolson 62); Ryan Connolly (Shaun O’Donnell 77); Gary Boylan, Jaime Siaj (Dylan Duncan 72), Barry McNamee; Robert Jones (Ryan Rainey 62), Filip Mihaljević.

UCD: Kian Moore; Michael Gallgher, Jack Keaney, Sam Todd, Evan Osam (Donal Higgins 90); Sean Brennan, Evan Caffrey; Alex Nolan (Harvey O’Brien 88), Dara Keane, Mark Dignam; Tommy Lonergan (John Haist 90+4).

Referee: Neil Doyle.