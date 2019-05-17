This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 17 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Waterford boss sent off, as Finn Harps prevail in 5-goal thriller

The Ballybofey outfit have now picked up eight points from their last four outings, as Alan Reynolds was given his marching orders.

By Alan Foley Friday 17 May 2019, 10:25 PM
26 minutes ago 644 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4640578
Finn Harps' Mikey Place scored twice tonight (file pic).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Finn Harps' Mikey Place scored twice tonight (file pic).
Finn Harps' Mikey Place scored twice tonight (file pic).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Finn Harps 3

Waterford FC 2

Alan Foley reports from Finn Park

DRAMA WAS THE order of the night in Ballybofey as Sean Boyd struck a last-minute winner for Finn Harps to overcome Waterford United and leapfrog UCD at the bottom of the Premier Division table.

It had looked as though Harps, who have now picked up eight points from their last four outings, were headed for a somewhat routine 2-1 victory. After Waterford’s Aaron Drinan had opened the scoring, two goals from Mikey Place — from a free-kick and a penalty — gave Harps the interval advantage.

That’s the way it stayed until the 89th minute, when Damien Delaney knocked home from close range to make the score 2-2 and it looked as though Harps would be stuck to the table’s bottom for another week at least. However, a minute later, Boyd managed to seal all three points.

It was the visitors who took the lead as early as the fourth minute when their first real attack of the contest. Shane Duggan took up possession before feeding the ball to Cory Galvin, who slipped in Drinan to shoot past Peter Burke in the Harps goal.

However, on 23 minutes, Harps were awarded a free on the edge of the penalty area and Place stepped up to curl the ball past goalkeeper Matt Connor, who got hands on the effort but couldn’t keep it out.

Then, on 36 minutes, Harps were awarded a penalty when Georgie Poynton appeared to catch Liam Walsh with a slap to the face and match referee Paul McLaughlin pointed to the spot. Place did the necessary to shoot past Connor, high to the netminder’s left.

The Ballybofey side were decimated with four players suspended – Keith Cowan, Sam Todd, Mark Coyle and the in-form Caolan McAleer – while they were also without the services of the injured Ciaran Gallagher, Rafaelle Cretaro, Harry Ascroft, Mark Timlin and Gareth Harkin.

That list was added to when Michael Gallagher was stretchered off after only eight minutes. But with Harps a goal down and Waterford having begun well, the side managed by Ollie Horgan managed to get a grip on things and go in 2-1 up at half-time.

It could’ve been three and perhaps should’ve been three, only for Boyd to head over the crossbar from only six yards after Tony McNamee’s long throw had been inexcusably allowed to bounce by the Waterford defence.

Waterford had run out easy 4-0 winners the last time the sides met at the RSC in March and needed an improvement on their first-half performance to get something from the long trek to the north-west.

The first chance of the second half, though, was for those in blue. Place won back the ball and set Boyd away, only for the Shamrock Rovers loanee to dwell too long and therefore, he was unable to get sufficient purchase on the shot at goal. But his moment would come.

Waterford began to press and Ishmahil Akinade, just two minutes after the hour, got the ball down, turned, only to be denied by a block from the impressive Niall Logue. At the other end, on the counter, Boyd got in again, only for Rory Feely to make a last-gasp tackle.

With eight minutes left, Waterford manager Alan Reynolds was sent to the stands for holding onto the ball when Place was looking to take a quick throw-in.

The visitors then equalised in the 89th minute, when Delaney tucked in, after Akinade had headed back Poynton’s corner.

Finn Park wasn’t quiet for long though. A minute later, Boyd tucked the ball beneath Connor from close range from a delicate Place pass to raise the decibel level again.

Finn Harps: Peter Burke; John Kavanagh, Niall Logue, Daniel O’Reilly; Michael Gallagher (Colm Deasy 8), Liam Walsh (Nathan Boyle 63), Tony McNamee, Jacob Borg, Mark Russell; Sean Boyd, Mikey Place (Stephen Doherty 88).

Waterford United: Matt Connor; Georgie Poynton, Rory Feely, Damien Delaney, JJ Lunney; Shane Duggan, Karolis Chvedukus (Scott Twine 65); Cory Galvin, Bastien Hery, Aaron Drinan; Ishmahil Akinade.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Alan Foley
@alanfoley79
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie