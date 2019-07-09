Disappointing finish puts Lynch's Tokyo 2020 ambitions on hold

RIO OLYMPIAN FINN Lynch will have to wait until next year to confirm his place at Tokyo 2020 after a disappointing finish at the Laser World Championship in Sakaiminato on Tuesday.

Carlow native Lynch had put himself in a strong position to achieve qualification for his second Games this week, requiring just two single-digit results on the final day, but he ended the championship in 40th place overall.

It means Lynch, who represented Ireland in Rio three years ago, will have to wait for the next qualification opportunity at the Sailing World Cup in Genoa in April 2020.

Ewan McMahon placed a solid 50th for his debut at senior level, while Liam Glynn finished inside the top 100.

“For sure, the result is disappointing, especially after such a strong season,” commented James O’Callaghan, Irish Sailing’s performance director. “However, sport always has highs and lows, the key thing now is to bounce back and be ready for Genoa.”

The attention now turns to the Laser Radial World Championship next week, where both Aoife Hopkins and Aisling Keller will be aiming to secure a place for Ireland at Tokyo 2020.

