This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Tuesday 9 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Disappointing finish puts Lynch's Tokyo 2020 ambitions on hold

The Irish sailor will have to wait until next April to secure his place at the Olympics.

By The42 Team Tuesday 9 Jul 2019, 2:51 PM
22 minutes ago 340 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4717211
Lynch with Annalise Murphy at the Rio Olympics.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Lynch with Annalise Murphy at the Rio Olympics.
Lynch with Annalise Murphy at the Rio Olympics.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

RIO OLYMPIAN FINN Lynch will have to wait until next year to confirm his place at Tokyo 2020 after a disappointing finish at the Laser World Championship in Sakaiminato on Tuesday.

Carlow native Lynch had put himself in a strong position to achieve qualification for his second Games this week, requiring just two single-digit results on the final day, but he ended the championship in 40th place overall.

It means Lynch, who represented Ireland in Rio three years ago, will have to wait for the next qualification opportunity at the Sailing World Cup in Genoa in April 2020.

Ewan McMahon placed a solid 50th for his debut at senior level, while Liam Glynn finished inside the top 100.

“For sure, the result is disappointing, especially after such a strong season,” commented James O’Callaghan, Irish Sailing’s performance director. “However, sport always has highs and lows, the key thing now is to bounce back and be ready for Genoa.”

The attention now turns to the Laser Radial World Championship next week, where both Aoife Hopkins and Aisling Keller will be aiming to secure a place for Ireland at Tokyo 2020.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie