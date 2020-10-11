BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 10°C Sunday 11 October 2020
Ireland's McCarthy clinches bronze at European Rowing Championships

Meanwhile, Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen came home in second place in the lightweight women’s double scull B final.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 11 Oct 2020, 11:21 AM
31 minutes ago 426 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5229950
The European Championships are taking place in Poland.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IRELAND’S FINTAN MCCARTHY has clinched a bronze medal in the lightweight men’s sculls at the European Rowing Championships in Poland.

Having lead for much of the race at the Lake Malta regatta course in Poznan, McCarthy came home in third place after Norway’s Kristoffer Brun stormed forward from fifth to win in a time of six minutes 58.750 seconds. 

Niels Torre of Italy finished in second place, clocking a time of 6:59.110 while McCarthy’s 7:02.150 was enough to secure third place for him.

There’s plenty of Irish representation in the finals of the championships today. 

Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen finished second in the lightweight women’s double scull B final, while the W2 crew of Tara Hanlon and Emily Hegarty have finished 5th in the A Final.

There’s more Irish rowers in action later today.

Sunday’s Races

Men’s Double Sculls (M2x) Daire Lynch and Ronan Byrne – A Final – 11:31

Women’s Four (W4-) Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Aileen Crowley and Fiona Murtagh – A Final – 11:46

Women’s Single Sculls (W1x) Sanita Puspure – A Final – 13:31

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

