Ireland's Fiona Murtagh wins silver at European Rowing Championships

TOKYO OLYMPIC MEDALLIST Fiona Murtagh added an individual European Championship silver to her collection with a brilliant performance in the women’s single sculls A final in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

The Galwegian, who was part of the women’s four who won Olympic bronze in 2021, chased home winner Lauren Henry of Great Britain to win her first solo medal at a major regatta.

Murtagh’s silver success is Ireland’s second medal at these championships following Fintan McCarthy and Konan Pazzaia’s bronze in the men’s double sculls on Saturday.

Henry and Murtagh set a challenging early pace in Sunday’s final with little to choose between them through the opening 1000m, Henry leading by just six tenths of a second.

Henry, who is the reigning Olympic champion in the quadruple sculls, upped the pace in the back half of the race, stringing out the field, but Murtagh had the power and stamina to keep chase all the way to the line.

Henry took gold in 7:17.80, with Murtagh second in 7:21.11, while Frida Nielsen of Denmark won bronze in 7:23.57.