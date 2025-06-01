TOKYO OLYMPIC MEDALLIST Fiona Murtagh added an individual European Championship silver to her collection with a brilliant performance in the women’s single sculls A final in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.
The Galwegian, who was part of the women’s four who won Olympic bronze in 2021, chased home winner Lauren Henry of Great Britain to win her first solo medal at a major regatta.
Murtagh’s silver success is Ireland’s second medal at these championships following Fintan McCarthy and Konan Pazzaia’s bronze in the men’s double sculls on Saturday.
Henry and Murtagh set a challenging early pace in Sunday’s final with little to choose between them through the opening 1000m, Henry leading by just six tenths of a second.
Advertisement
Henry, who is the reigning Olympic champion in the quadruple sculls, upped the pace in the back half of the race, stringing out the field, but Murtagh had the power and stamina to keep chase all the way to the line.
Henry took gold in 7:17.80, with Murtagh second in 7:21.11, while Frida Nielsen of Denmark won bronze in 7:23.57.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ireland's Fiona Murtagh wins silver at European Rowing Championships
TOKYO OLYMPIC MEDALLIST Fiona Murtagh added an individual European Championship silver to her collection with a brilliant performance in the women’s single sculls A final in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.
The Galwegian, who was part of the women’s four who won Olympic bronze in 2021, chased home winner Lauren Henry of Great Britain to win her first solo medal at a major regatta.
Murtagh’s silver success is Ireland’s second medal at these championships following Fintan McCarthy and Konan Pazzaia’s bronze in the men’s double sculls on Saturday.
Henry and Murtagh set a challenging early pace in Sunday’s final with little to choose between them through the opening 1000m, Henry leading by just six tenths of a second.
Henry, who is the reigning Olympic champion in the quadruple sculls, upped the pace in the back half of the race, stringing out the field, but Murtagh had the power and stamina to keep chase all the way to the line.
Henry took gold in 7:17.80, with Murtagh second in 7:21.11, while Frida Nielsen of Denmark won bronze in 7:23.57.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Rowing