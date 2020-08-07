Inter Milan-linked 15-year-old features, as UCD overcome Shamrock Rovers II

Jack Keaney, pictured above, was on target for UCD.

THERE WERE WINS for UCD and Drogheda in tonight’s First Division action, while highly promising starlet Kevin Zefi featured for Shamrock Rovers II.

The Students beat Shamrock Rovers II 3-1. Early goals from Colm Whelan and Jack Keaney put Andrew Myler’s side in the driving seat, before their opponents hit back just after the break through Thomas Oluwa.

Just four minutes later, however, Liam Kerrigan restored UCD’s two-goal advantage, which they held for the remainder of the game.

The fixture was also notable for the appearance off the bench of Ireland underage international Zefi, a 15-year-old attacker who Inter are keeping tabs on according to a recent report in The Irish Sun. He replaced fellow Ireland underage international Brandon Kavanagh in the second half.

Elsewhere, Drogheda beat Bray Wanderers 3-1. Two goals in quick succession saw the hosts storm into a 2-0 lead inside the opening 15 minutes, with Mark Doyle and James Clarke on target.

Sean McEvoy got one back for the visitors eight minutes after half-time, before Stephen Meaney sealed the win for his side in the dying minutes.

The third and final of this evening’s First Division fixtures ended in a stalemate, with Wexford and league leaders Cabinteely drawing 0-0 at Ferrycarrig Park.

That result leaves the table toppers three points clear of second-place Drogheda.