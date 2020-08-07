This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 8 August, 2020
Inter Milan-linked 15-year-old features, as UCD overcome Shamrock Rovers II

The highly-rated talent Kevin Zefi came off the bench for the Hoops.

By The42 Team Friday 7 Aug 2020, 11:55 PM
1 hour ago 1,691 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5170854
Jack Keaney, pictured above, was on target for UCD.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Jack Keaney, pictured above, was on target for UCD.
Jack Keaney, pictured above, was on target for UCD.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THERE WERE WINS for UCD and Drogheda in tonight’s First Division action, while highly promising starlet Kevin Zefi featured for Shamrock Rovers II. 

The Students beat Shamrock Rovers II 3-1. Early goals from Colm Whelan and Jack Keaney put Andrew Myler’s side in the driving seat, before their opponents hit back just after the break through Thomas Oluwa.

Just four minutes later, however, Liam Kerrigan restored UCD’s two-goal advantage, which they held for the remainder of the game.

The fixture was also notable for the appearance off the bench of Ireland underage international Zefi, a 15-year-old attacker who Inter are keeping tabs on according to a recent report in The Irish Sun. He replaced fellow Ireland underage international Brandon Kavanagh in the second half.

Elsewhere, Drogheda beat Bray Wanderers 3-1. Two goals in quick succession saw the hosts storm into a 2-0 lead inside the opening 15 minutes, with Mark Doyle and James Clarke on target.

Sean McEvoy got one back for the visitors eight minutes after half-time, before Stephen Meaney sealed the win for his side in the dying minutes.

The third and final of this evening’s First Division fixtures ended in a stalemate, with Wexford and league leaders Cabinteely drawing 0-0 at Ferrycarrig Park.

That result leaves the table toppers three points clear of second-place Drogheda.

The42 Team

