0-12 from Niland inspires his Galway team to reach Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals

University of Galway 0-20

SETU Carlow 2-11

GALWAY SHARPSHOOTER EVAN Niland inspired his college side to book a place in the semi-finals of this year’s Fitzgibbon Cup with their last eight success tonight in Dangan.

The University of Galway ace free-taker struck 0-12 in their quarter-final victory over SETU Carlow, last year’s beaten finalists now through to next week’s semi-finals.

The Galway recovered from a poor start as their Carlow opponents exploded to life with two goals inside the opening three minutes, courtesy of excellent finishes from Chris Nolan and Thomas Keyes.

But University of Galway steadied their challenge, turning a 2-3 to 0-4 deficit into an interval advantage of 0-12 to 2-4. Niland’s free-taking was important while Tiernan Killeen impressed in defence as Jeffrey Lynskey’s side hit five points on the bounce in one strong burst of scores.

Kilkenny and Ballyhale star Eoin Cody hit 0-5 overall from frees for SETU Carlow but was closely watched throughout by the University of Galway rearguard. He tried to break through on a couple of occasions to grab a goal and saw other efforts from frees blocked.

Cody’s free midway through the second half left one point in it, 0-15 to 2-8, but then the home team kicked for the finish line.

Niland (two), Oisin Flannery, Jack O’Meara and Alex Connaire all pointed to send them six clear. They didn’t increase their scoring tally from there as Ciaran Burke, Cody and Keyes chipped over points for SETU Carlow, but three points was as close as they got.

Scorers for University of Galway: Evan Niland 0-12 (0-11f), Alex Connaire 0-2, Darren O’Brien 0-2, Oisin Flannery 0-1, Jack O’Meara 0-1, Brian Concannon 0-1, Eoin Lawless 0-1.

Scorers for SETU Carlow: Eoin Cody 0-5 (0-5f), Thomas Keyes 1-1, Chris Nolan 1-1, Ciaran Burke 0-2, Kenny Ryan 0-1, Cian Kenny 0-1.

