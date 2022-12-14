Membership : Access or Sign Up
Here are the 2023 Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cup draws

UL and NUI Galway are the reigning champions.

1 hour ago 1,591 Views 0 Comments
Last year's winning captains Bryan O'Mara and Matthew Tierney.
Image: INPHO

THE DRAWS HAVE taken place this afternoon for the 2023 Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cups.

In hurling, the title holders UL have been pitted against ATU Galway and TUS Mid-West in Group D of the Fitzgibbon Cup.

Last spring’s beaten finalists NUI Galway are up against MTU Cork and this year’s final hosts SETU Waterford.

In football, the reigning champions NUI Galway take on Maynooth University in their Sigerson opener.

Last year’s beaten finalists UL face UCC while there is a local derby as Queen’s University have been drawn against Ulster University.

Here are the main draws in full:

Fitzgibbon Cup draw

  • Group A – NUI Galway, MTU Cork, SETU Waterford.
  • Group B – Mary I Limerick, SETU Carlow, DCU.
  • Group C – Maynooth Uni, UCC, UCD.
  • Group D – UL, ATU Galway, TUS Mid-West.

Sigerson Cup draw Round 1

  • MTU Kerry v ATU Sligo
  • SETU Carlow v St Mary’s
  • NUI Galway v Maynooth University
  • MTU Cork v UCD
  • Queen’s University v Ulster University
  • ATU Donegal v DCU
  • ATU Galway v TU Dublin
  • UCC v UL

(Games to be played 10-11 January)

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

