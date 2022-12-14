Here are the 2023 Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cup draws

Last year's winning captains Bryan O'Mara and Matthew Tierney.

THE DRAWS HAVE taken place this afternoon for the 2023 Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cups.

In hurling, the title holders UL have been pitted against ATU Galway and TUS Mid-West in Group D of the Fitzgibbon Cup.

Last spring’s beaten finalists NUI Galway are up against MTU Cork and this year’s final hosts SETU Waterford.

In football, the reigning champions NUI Galway take on Maynooth University in their Sigerson opener.

Last year’s beaten finalists UL face UCC while there is a local derby as Queen’s University have been drawn against Ulster University.

Here are the main draws in full:

Fitzgibbon Cup draw

Group A – NUI Galway, MTU Cork, SETU Waterford.

Group B – Mary I Limerick, SETU Carlow, DCU.

Group C – Maynooth Uni, UCC, UCD.

Group D – UL, ATU Galway, TUS Mid-West.

Sigerson Cup draw Round 1

MTU Kerry v ATU Sligo

SETU Carlow v St Mary’s

NUI Galway v Maynooth University

MTU Cork v UCD

Queen’s University v Ulster University

ATU Donegal v DCU

ATU Galway v TU Dublin

UCC v UL

(Games to be played 10-11 January)