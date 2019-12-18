This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Jesus vows Flamengo fear nobody, even Liverpool, after securing Club World Cup final spot

Flamengo reached the Club World Cup final with a 3-1 win over Al Hilal and head coach Jorge Jesus claimed they fear no other teams.

By The42 Team Wednesday 18 Dec 2019, 12:05 AM
Flamengo head coach Jorge Jesus.

FLAMENGO HEAD COACH Jorge Jesus claims his side fear nobody – including Liverpool - after they booked their place in the Club World Cup final.

The Brazilian club came from behind to beat Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal 3-1 in their semi-final at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

Al Hilal took a surprise lead through Salem Al Dawsari before Giorgian de Arrascaeta equalised for the Copa Libertadores champions just after half-time.

Bruno Henrique headed Flamengo ahead before Ali Hadi Albulayhi put through his own net.

“The final for us will be faced without fear of anyone,” Jesus said in his post-match news conference.

“When we arrived we thought we could be world champions; now we are in the final. We are a team that never fails in the decisive moments.

“I told the boys, after the first half, that we will have scored. I knew they would fall in the second and we were good at being ready.

“We had some problems in the first half, then we calmed down and we went out into the distance.”

European champions Liverpool face Mexican side Monterrey in their semi-final on Wednesday for the right to face Flamengo in Saturday’s final.

Should Jurgen Klopp’s side make it, Jesus believes Liverpool will face a much tougher game than Tottenham gave them in the Champions League trophy match back in June.

He added: “Whoever it has to be, when you get to a Club World Cup, the teams are all strong.

“We have never focused on tactical analysis about Liverpool, it was always about Al Hilal. We are not ahead in choosing because football gives us a lot of surprises.

Liverpool is a favourite, I have no doubt, but they have to win first. If it is Liverpool, Klopp have already been to the Champions League final, but the Club World Cup will be more important and more difficult.

Jesus claimed the final would be the biggest game of his managerial career, and that Flamengo’s attacking players are the best he has ever coached.

“This will be the most important final of my career,” added the 65-year-old, who has primarily managed clubs in his native Portugal.

“This is the best team I have ever coached at the offensive level. I had the opportunity to work with great players in Portugal, especially in my first year at Benfica the team was very strong.

“At this moment, what makes the difference is the way Flamengo players welcomed me, shared me and accepted my ideas. So, this is the strongest group I’ve had.”

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie