Flooding sees Newcastle's Carabao Cup tie postponed

AFC WIMBLEDON AND Newcastle’s Carabao Cup third-round meeting on Tuesday has been called off due to “extensive overnight flooding” at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

The Dons’ stadium in London is now closed as a result, with a rescheduled date for the tie yet to be confirmed.

A statement on Wimbledon’s official website read: “We regret to inform supporters that due to extensive overnight flooding of the River Wandle and surrounding areas, including at our Cherry Red Records Stadium, Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup third-round fixture against Newcastle United has been postponed.

“More information will follow in due course regarding fixture rearrangement.

“The stadium is closed until further notice.”

The fourth round of the Carabao Cup is due to take place the week commencing 28 October.

Wimbledon reached the third round with a stunning penalty shoot-out victory over Premier League side Ipswich.

Newcastle also secured their spot with a dramatic finale on spot-kicks, beating Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.