Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 2 October 2022
Advertisement

Real Madrid president Perez says football is "sick" and Super League can save it

He believes it is “staggering” that Real and Liverpool, two of Europe’s most decorated teams, have faced each other just nine times in 67 years.

By Press Association Sunday 2 Oct 2022, 9:10 PM
1 hour ago 1,550 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5882575
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.
Image: Javier Cardona
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.
Image: Javier Cardona

REAL MADRID PRESIDENT Florentino Perez believes football is “sick” and claimed resurrecting the European Super League project would be one way to restore its health.

The Spanish giants were one of a dozen clubs in April last year who signed up to a proposed breakaway league, which collapsed following backlash from supporters once the idea came into the public domain.

While the six English sides withdrew, Real, along with Barcelona and Juventus, refused to renounce the ESL, which Perez reiterated his support for at his club’s annual general meeting on Sunday.

“To fix a problem, you have to first recognise that you have a problem,” Perez added. “Our beloved sport is sick. It’s losing its leadership as a global sport.

“We mustn’t be confused by the impact of Real Madrid’s (Champions League) run (last season) when we were involved in seven games of the highest intensity and interest.

president-of-real-madrid-florentino-perez-attends-a-dodgers-game Perez (right) with new Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly in July. Source: Javier Rojas

“That’s why we believe European competitions must change, to offer fans top-level games year-round between the strongest teams, with the best players competing.

“The Super League format will never be an obstacle stopping a constructive and free dialogue to address the very serious problems in European football. Problems that we must urgently solve.”

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Perez believes it is “staggering” that Real and Liverpool, two of Europe’s most decorated teams domestically and overseas, have faced each other just nine times in 67 years of European competition.

He added: “(In men’s tennis, Rafael) Nadal and (Roger) Federer played each other 40 times in 15 years. So far, Nadal and (Novak) Djokovic have faced each other 59 times in 16 years.

“Is this boring? These historic clashes have grown tennis as a whole.

“In football the figures are staggering. It turns out we have played Liverpool, a historic team with six European Cups, only nine times in 67 years. And only three times in Madrid.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie