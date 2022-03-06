Will roaming goalkeepers work in hurling?

IT WAS TOWARDS the end of a lengthy conversation earlier this year that former Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash offered a bold prediction for the upcoming campaign.

“The one thing I see coming… So Stephen O’Keeffe tried to do it. Something is going to happen with goalkeepers; the goalkeeper will become a huge part of the modern game. People will see this and say, typical goalkeeper, going on again.

“You see what Rory Beggan and Niall Morgan are doing. You can’t go as far in hurling because if it breaks down quickly, it is a goal. But I’m telling you, watch the goalkeepers this year. I think they will be out with defenders, linking them in from play. Cork started doing it last year.”

Nash had served as an understudy to a man who revolutionised the puck-out, Donal Óg Cusack. When the Cork shot-stopper went short in 2003 there was shock and horror. Crowds weren’t ready for such experimentation.

A decade later Nash brought it to the next level. He frequently opted for a short puck-out to his full-back line before collecting the return pass.

The two-time All-Star is well-placed to foresee where his county would go next. Fast forward to last weekend’s awesome victory over All-Ireland champions Limerick, and there was Patrick Collins out around the 45-metre line.

Corks use of goalkeeper Patrick Collins was one of the take aways from Sundays game. Consistently created an overload wide on the wing. Saw the beginnings of it in last years AI Final. It was more effective on Sunday. #GAA pic.twitter.com/P6dORQocSV — GAAGameSenseCoaching (@GaaSense) March 2, 2022

Tactics in the GAA are a tale of evolution, rarely revolution. In 2018, Waterford’s Stephen O’Keeffe scored a point from play against Limerick in championship. Players had drifted to one side of the field so he burst into space on the other. By the time an opponent went to meet him, O’Keeffe was within striking distance.

A year later, Dublin goalkeeper Alan Nolan did the same as they defeated Galway. Gradually, goalkeepers were given the licence to give and get. If the opposition offered space, take it. Particularly when teams played with a sweeper. A numerical advantage at one end could be capitalised on at the other.

Gaelic football has witnessed an increase in attacking goalkeepers at the same time as teams have tinkered with ways to break down packed defences. The two are intrinsically related. To penetrate a systematic defence you need an overlap. An untracked runner off the shoulder in any line of the field is invaluable.

Like chess, when one team makes a move the other starts to consider an appropriate counter. The league has shown teams have started to react. When goalkeepers press kick-outs, they are often targeted. When they come outfield and the ball is turned over, the first thought is to punish them with a goal.

In hurling the peril is even greater. The skill, speed and standard of shooting in the modern game make an unmanned goal an absurdly high stakes play. So, similar voyages are unlikely. Instead moves forward will need to be more sophisticated.

There is no doubt the possibility is there. Today every player on the pitch must be able to hurl. Darragh Egan’s bright start in Wexford has seen a league debut for Crossabeg-Ballymurn’s Oisin Foley. He played and scored against Limerick last month having been picked at centre forward on the club team of the year. In the Fitzgibbon Cup, Foley played in goals for DCU.

Having such a talented stickman contributing from deep had its advantages.

Cork’s use of Collins is particularly interesting. At its most basic, it is a continuation of what Cusack and Nash started all those years ago. Their first score in the 2021 All-Ireland semi-final win over Kilkenny is a perfect example. Patrick Collins went short and received a return pass.

As the high camera demonstrated, Cork created a one-on-one with Patrick Horgan and Huw Lawlor near goal. Collins delivered the pass and Horgan was fouled for a simple free.

This was nothing new. Collins always has the choice of going long or waiting for a forward to engage him and utilising the free man. Mark Coleman, in particular, is a great option in that quarterback role.

The next progression is involving the goalkeeper from play. Kieran Kingston’s side started increasingly doing this last year. When a James Maher pass down the wing was intercepted by Mark Coleman, his first move was to retain possession and look to his goalkeeper.

Rob Downey caught a long ball moments later and did similarly. This time Collins took on a Kilkenny forward and was fouled by TJ Reid.

So much of Limerick’s successful game plan orientates around creating space for their inside forward line. By introducing an extra player in defence, opponents can pull them out of position without robbing a needed body from out the field.

Last week, Cork threatened to advance even further. When a ruck formed on one side of the field, Collins (circled) began to move into the space on the other to offer a vital crossfield option.

Their Saturday night win over Galway did illustrate the potential downside. In the sixth minute, Galway goalkeeper Éanna Murphy went long towards full forward Conor Whelan. Tim O’Mahony collected the break and immediately went back to his own goalkeeper.

Collins instigated another attack which soon broke down. Again, the Tribesmen went long towards Whelan. This time Collins raced off his line and collected near the 21-metre line. Whelan descended on him and blocked the attempted pass. Somehow, by the skin of their teeth, Cork avoided conceding a goal as their defence scrambled back.

It is unlikely such a shot across the bow will deter this tactic. It is beneficial in attack or defence, as former Limerick manager TJ Ryan explained on the Irish Examiner hurling podcast this week.

“I was fierce impressed with their set-up yesterday. Tactically and strategically they were excellent,” said Ryan.

“Patrick Collins nearly football-esque style. He nearly played at right corner-back. It looked like every time the Limerick full-back got the ball and looked up, Cork had all the corners of the field covered.

“The angled ball into space, which Limerick really profit from, they had that (covered). Kudos to the Cork backroom team and the work done.”

It was always going to take a bold approach to unsettle any outfit as dominant as Limerick. For now, it is last year’s All-Ireland finalists who look likely to push the boundaries with their goalkeeper. Driving on with a compelling and chancy strategy.

High stakes, high rewards.