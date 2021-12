Former Barcelona and Chelsea star Samuel Eto'o elected president of Cameroon FA

FORMER INTERNATIONAL Samuel Eto’o has been elected president of the Cameroon Football Federation, the body announced on Saturday.

The former Barcelona, Chelsea and Inter Milan star gained 43 votes to beat acting president Seidou Mbombo Njoya, who collected 31.

The vote was held after the Court of Arbitration for Sport in January annulled Njoya’s victory in a 2018 election.

When filing his candidacy on 17 November, Eto’o, a four-time African footballer of the year, said: “I will be the next president of the federation despite all the cheating.”

Eto’o said Njoya, who he supported in 2018, had “failed miserably”.

Cameroon will host the African Cup of Nations in January, a tournament delayed a year by the Covid-19 pandemic.

