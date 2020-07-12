This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-Crystal Palace and Aston Villa star retires from football

Mile Jedinak is calling it a day.

By Press Association Sunday 12 Jul 2020, 1:21 PM
Image: PA
FORMER CRYSTAL PALACE and Aston Villa midfielder Mile Jedinak has confirmed his retirement from football at the age of 35.

The Australia international, who was released from Villa’s playing staff at end of last season, confirmed the news in a post on his official Instagram account.

Jedinak wrote: “I was a young boy from Western Australia with a dream to play professional football.

“My journey to reach that goal was full of so many experiences, challenges and memories that will always be cherished.

“I want to thank all the clubs I represented or allowing me the opportunity to do so.

“It is now time for a new chapter.”

Jedinak made his biggest impact at Palace, where he made 165 appearances between 2011 and 2016, helping the Eagles secure promotion back to the Premier League.

In a message on the club’s official Twitter feed, Palace wrote: “Congratulations to Mile Jedinak on his retirement from football. A leader of men and a club legend.”

Jedinak also made 79 appearances for Australia, featuring in three World Cup finals before announcing his retirement from international football in October 2018.

