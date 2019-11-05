This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 5 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland underage international goes on trial with Hibs

Michael O’Connor is currently on the books at Linfield.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 5 Nov 2019, 2:27 PM
56 minutes ago 1,551 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4879636
Michael O'Connor spent time on loan at Waterford this season.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Michael O'Connor spent time on loan at Waterford this season.
Michael O'Connor spent time on loan at Waterford this season.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

LINFIELD’S MICHAEL O’CONNOR is currently on trial with Scottish team Hibernian, the club have confirmed.

The 21-year-old former Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers striker is currently on the books at Linfield, though he spent part of this season on loan in the League of Ireland with Waterford.

The Ireland underage international was picked today in the starting XI for a Hibs development squad in a game with Celtic.

The Edinburgh-based outfit have endured a difficult start to the season — they currently sit third from bottom in the Scottish Premiership table on nine points, and it was confirmed yesterday that manager Paul Heckingbottom has been sacked.

With just 12 goals scored in their opening 11 games, the side have struggled to score this season, and they may now turn to O’Connor as a potential solution to their problems.

The Dundalk native previously hit headlines last December, amid reports he was set to switch international allegiance from the Republic of Ireland to the North.

However, he since dismissed these claims, telling The42 in April: “I was never going to change, I played underage all the way up and I was never going to change my mind.

“I’m from the Republic and that’s who I want to represent. It was just blown up to say that I wanted to declare for Northern Ireland.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie