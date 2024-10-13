Former Ireland and Lions captain Ronnie Dawson dies

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Ronnie Dawson has passed away at the age of 92.

The Dubliner also represented Wanderers FC, and made a try-scoring international debut against Australia in 1958, winning 27 caps overall within seven years.

Dawson also played for Leinster 28 times between 1958 and 1964, lined out 22 times for the Barbarians and captained the Lions on their 1959 tour of Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

He played six times as skipper, a record later equalled by Martin Johnson, including the famous 6-9 victory at Eden Park.

Dawson was then appointed assistant manager/coach of the 1968 Lions tour captained by Tom Kiernan.

He also became an Irish and Lions selector and was made the first coach of Ireland in 1969.

In addition, he worked with Bank of Ireland for most of his professional career and continued to be involved in rugby simultaneously.

He was elected to the IRFU Executive Committee in June 1970 and worked on the Leinster Branch as President in the 1972-73 season.

He was elected President of the IRFU for the 1989–90 season (before he retired from the IRFU Committee in 1994) and more recently was a Trustee of the IRFU.

“Ronnie Dawson was an iconic figure in Irish and international rugby whose impact transcended many eras,” IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts said.

“He made significant impressions as a player, coach, manager and administrator for Wanderers, Leinster, the Barbarians, the British & Irish Lions, World Rugby and Ireland.

“He was a quintessential leader and leaves a lasting legacy which will never be forgotten.

“We extend our sympathies to his daughters Sandra and Jackie, his son Nigel and a very wide circle of family and friends at this sad time.”