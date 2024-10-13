Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ronnie Dawson has passed away. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
RIP

Former Ireland and Lions captain Ronnie Dawson dies

The Dubliner also had a long association with rugby after retiring as a player.
3.23pm, 13 Oct 2024
403
2

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Ronnie Dawson has passed away at the age of 92.

The Dubliner also represented Wanderers FC, and made a try-scoring international debut against Australia in 1958, winning 27 caps overall within seven years.

Dawson also played for Leinster 28 times between 1958 and 1964, lined out 22 times for the Barbarians and captained the Lions on their 1959 tour of Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

He played six times as skipper, a record later equalled by Martin Johnson, including the famous 6-9 victory at Eden Park.

Dawson was then appointed assistant manager/coach of the 1968 Lions tour captained by Tom Kiernan.

He also became an Irish and Lions selector and was made the first coach of Ireland in 1969.

In addition, he worked with Bank of Ireland for most of his professional career and continued to be involved in rugby simultaneously. 

He was elected to the IRFU Executive Committee in June 1970 and worked on the Leinster Branch as President in the 1972-73 season.

He was elected President of the IRFU for the 1989–90 season (before he retired from the IRFU Committee in 1994) and more recently was a Trustee of the IRFU.

“Ronnie Dawson was an iconic figure in Irish and international rugby whose impact transcended many eras,” IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts said.

“He made significant impressions as a player, coach, manager and administrator for Wanderers, Leinster, the Barbarians, the British & Irish Lions, World Rugby and Ireland.

“He was a quintessential leader and leaves a lasting legacy which will never be forgotten.

“We extend our sympathies to his daughters Sandra and Jackie, his son Nigel and a very wide circle of family and friends at this sad time.”

Author
The 42
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie