Former Ireland and Leinster centre Kevin Flynn dies aged 82

FORMER IRELAND AND Leinster centre Kevin Flynn has died at the age of 82.

Flynn earned 22 caps for Ireland throughout his career, making his debut in a victory over France in 1959. He also scored five tries including an impressive winning try against England at Twickenham in 1972.

Ireland missed out on an attempt at the Grand Slam that year as the Welsh and Scottish squads would not travel to Ireland on account of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Flynn’s final cap for Ireland arrived in 1973 when they played out a draw against New Zealand in Lansdowne Road.

Flynn was inducted in the Leinster Hall of Fame in 2014 and also served as club President for Wanderers FC.

“It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Kevin Flynn, former President and Captain of the Club,” reads a statement on the Wanderers’ club website.

