BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Monday 31 May 2021
Advertisement

Former Ireland international among 11 players released by Hearts

Colin Doyle is set to depart Tynecastle.

By Press Association Monday 31 May 2021, 7:11 PM
1 hour ago 3,205 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5453722
Colin Doyle has four Ireland caps.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Colin Doyle has four Ireland caps.
Colin Doyle has four Ireland caps.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

NEWLY-PROMOTED Hearts have confirmed 11 players will leave Tynecastle when their current deals expire over the next 10 days.

They include 35-year-old Cork-born goalkeeper Colin Doyle, who has four Ireland caps, making his international debut in 2007, and who has been on loan at Kilmarnock this season.

The contracts of Aidy White, Christophe Berra, Zdenek Zlamal, Harry Cochrane, Elliott Frear, Sean Ward and Leeroy Makovora all end on Monday.

Doyle, Olly Lee, Lewis Moore and Craig Wighton will move on from the Gorgie club – who will return to the Premiership next season as Championship winners – after their deals end on 9 June, while Gervane Kastaneer will return to parent club Coventry following his loan spell.

Andy Irving’s contract expires on Monday but, under Fifa rules in relation to training compensation, a player has until 14 June to accept the contract offer made to him.

A statement on the club’s website read: “The club would like to thank each player leaving Hearts for their efforts every time they pulled on a maroon shirt and  we wish them all the best in the future.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie