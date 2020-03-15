This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Man City defender among 5 Valencia players to test positive for coronavirus

After Ezequiel Garay contracted the disease, Valencia team-mate Eliaquim Mangala also confirmed he has the virus.

By The42 Team Sunday 15 Mar 2020, 10:55 PM
1 hour ago 1,945 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5047378
Valencia defender Eliaquim Mangala
Valencia defender Eliaquim Mangala
Valencia defender Eliaquim Mangala

ELIAQUIM MANGALA confirmed he has contracted coronavirus, but the Valencia defender said he is “feeling good”.

Valencia team-mate Ezequiel Garay – who was due to miss the rest of the season due to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) – became the first LaLiga player to confirm a positive COVID-19 test on Sunday.

The Spanish club later released a statement, revealing five members of the first-team playing squad and coaching staff had been diagnosed with coronavirus – though they did not name Garay or Mangala.

Former Manchester City centre-back Mangala, however, announced via social media he was one of five Valencia players to have tested positive.

“I knew today that I am #Coronavirus positive,” Mangala, who has only made four LaLiga appearances this season, said in a Twitter post.

“I’m feeling good and I have no symptoms associated with the virus. However, I am confined in house and separated from my family.

“I learned that we can carry the virus without having symptoms, that’s why I recommend everyone to follow the confinement measures and avoid contact with other people, as much as possible, even if you feel well.

“If everyone respect these instructions, together we will avoid the propagation as much as possible and fight to avoid transmitting it to people, who may have aggravating symptoms.

“Many thanks for your support message, take care of yourself and your loved ones and respect the confinement instructions to avoid the spreading.”

Mangala spent five years at City before moving to Valencia in 2019 and the Premier League giants tweeted: “Everyone at Manchester City wishes you a speedy recovery, Eliaquim”.

There have been at least 7,800 coronavirus cases in Spain, with more than 290 deaths.

Globally, more than 6,400 people have succumbed to the virus from almost 170,000 cases.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

