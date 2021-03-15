Former New Zealand international signs as Ulster's skills coach

ULSTER RUGBY have announced the signing of Craig Newby as skills coach ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The former New Zealand international joins on a one-year deal and is set to leave his current role as Director of Rugby at St John’s School in Leatherhead.

A back rower during his playing days, in addition to featuring for the All Blacks between 2004 and 2006, Newby captained Highlanders before joining Leicester Tigers in 2008 and helping the team win the Premiership final during his first season there.

The 41-year-old’s coaching CV includes time spent in the English National Leagues and the NEC Japan Top League as Forwards and Defence Coach.

He is also currently England U20 Women’s Forwards Coach and has had stints with both Wasps U18s and Harlequins U16s.

In reaction to the news, Ulster Rugby Head Coach, Dan McFarland, said: “I look forward to welcoming Craig, and to working alongside him as he makes the role his own and plays his part in our ambitions going forward as a squad.”

Newby added: “The positive environment at Ulster, together with how the club is run – both on and off the field – are what I am looking forward to being a part of when I join later this year. By bringing my personality and skillset as a coach to the role, I hope to build on the great work already underway.”