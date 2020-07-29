This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Rangers youth and Latvia U21 international join St Pat's

Stephen O’Donnell’s men have announced the signings of Jordan Gibson and David Titov.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 29 Jul 2020, 8:50 PM
Jordan Gibson pictured playing for Rangers in 2017.
Image: Jayne Russell
Image: Jayne Russell

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have made a double signing, with Jordan Gibson and David Titov joining the club ahead of the League of Ireland season’s resumption.

22-year-old winger Gibson joins having recently left Bradford, after his contract expired at the League Two club.

The Birmingham-born footballer also spent time on loan at Stevenage last year, while he previously represented Rangers at youth level.

20-year-old defender Titov joins after five years with Championship outfit Brentford, while he has also has played for Latvia at U21 level.

It has been a busy few days for Saints boss Stephen O’Donnell, after he signed Georgie Kelly on loan from Dundalk earlier this week to bolster the side’s attacking options.

St Pat’s restart their campaign against the Lilywhites on Friday, in a game that will be screened live on RTÉ2.

While Kelly is ineligible to face his parent club, both Titov and Gibson could feature, after receiving international clearance to play.

“I’m delighted to get both Jordan and David signed,” O’Donnell told stpatsfc.com. ”They are both going to be quality additions to the squad. I look forward to working with them over the next few months.

“They have both come here to play first team football, and hopefully they can show the league and St Pat’s fans what they can do. So overall we are delighted to get their signatures over the line and we are looking forward to working with them on the training pitch.”

