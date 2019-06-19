This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 19 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Sampdoria boss replaces club legend as AC Milan coach

Marco Giampaolo has taken the reins at the club.

By AFP Wednesday 19 Jun 2019, 7:24 PM
1 hour ago 1,986 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4689716
Marco Giampaolo (file pic).
Image: Tano Pecoraro/Lapresse.Lapresse
Marco Giampaolo (file pic).
Marco Giampaolo (file pic).
Image: Tano Pecoraro/Lapresse.Lapresse

FORMER SAMPDORIA BOSS Marco Giampaolo has been appointed new coach of AC Milan on a two-year deal, the Serie A side announced on Wednesday.

The 51-year-old, who will take over on July 1, also has an option of a third year as part of a deal reported to be worth two million euros annually.

“Giampaolo will now coach AC Milan’s first team on the first day of the new season’s training at Milanello on July 9th,” Milan said in a statement.

Giampaolo replaces former player Gennaro Gattuso who quit last month amid reports of financial cutbacks after leading the club to a fifth-placed finish in Serie A.

Sporting director Leonardo also left the club with former players Zvonimir Boban and Paolo Maldini brought in as part of an overhaul at the seven-time European champions.

Giampaolo led Sampdoria to ninth-place last season having previously coached Empoli, Brescia and Cagliari.

Milan will have a tight transfer budget due to Financial Fair Play restriction and are also in a legal battle with UEFA over whether or not they feature in Europe next season.

The club won the last of their 18 Serie A titles in 2011

© – AFP 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie