Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Monday 13 December 2021
Advertisement

Champion Verstappen insists party not spoiled by controversy

The Dutch driver is celebrating his first world title.

By AFP Monday 13 Dec 2021, 5:44 PM
49 minutes ago 1,455 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5629046
Max Verstappen celerbates after being crowned Formula One world champion.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Max Verstappen celerbates after being crowned Formula One world champion.
Max Verstappen celerbates after being crowned Formula One world champion.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

NEWLY-CROWNED FORMULA One world champion Max Verstappen insisted on Monday that the controversy over his last-gasp triumph over Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi had “not at all” spoiled the party as he thanked his rival for a thrilling season.

“It was an insane season in general and basically you couldn’t have written it, even that crazy final race,” the Dutch driver told journalists on Monday.

“It pretty much summed up the whole season. The season was very tough because everything can happen until the last race as you saw it. So I never really said to myself “Okay, this is it, I’m gonna become the champion. I never wanted to think about it.

“Then of course on that final lap, after turn 9, I was like “Okay, this it now”.

Just as it seemed that Hamilton was heading for his eighth world title, Verstappen took advantage of a crash and a controversial decision to withdraw the safety car that effectively set up a one-lap dash for the title, prompting the Mercedes team to contest the outcome.

Verstappen and Hamilton, who began the race level on points, started that lap wheel to wheel but the 24-year-old Red Bull driver pulled away to take the chequered flag.

“A lot of sacrifices, hard work, you have to believe in it,” continued Verstappen, who started his Formula One career aged 17 in 2015 and won his first Grand Prix with Red Bull the following year in Spain.

“This has already been building for a few years now, it’s a real team effort, it takes a bit of time, but now we’re here.”

Congratulated by Hamilton on the podium, Verstappen said he was “thankful” to his rival for the rollercoaster season.

“I think it’s also a bit different (for Hamilton) as he has won already seven (world titles),” said the Belgium-born driver.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“And I never won one. I mean, it’s probably painful but he still has seven titles. I think he’s all right. We, of course, want to win but we respect each other a lot. I’m very thankful for this season.”

© – AFP, 2021

Buy The42’s new book, Behind The Lines, here:

Order now

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie