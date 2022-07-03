Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Sunday 3 July 2022
Advertisement

Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo overturns in first-lap crash at British Grand Prix

The Chinese driver was removed from his car and taken away on a stretcher, with the FIA and Alfa Romeo confirming he was conscious.

By Press Association Sunday 3 Jul 2022, 4:10 PM
23 minutes ago 1,006 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5806730
Alfa Romeo driver Guanyu Zhou of China crashes at the start of the British Formula One Grand Prix.
Image: Frank Augstein
Alfa Romeo driver Guanyu Zhou of China crashes at the start of the British Formula One Grand Prix.
Alfa Romeo driver Guanyu Zhou of China crashes at the start of the British Formula One Grand Prix.
Image: Frank Augstein

THE BRITISH GRAND Prix was red-flagged on the first lap after Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo was launched upside down.

Chinese rookie Zhou was removed from his car and taken away on a stretcher.

Mercedes’ George Russell and Williams’ Alex Albon were also caught up in the alarming accident at Silverstone.

Russell was quickly out of his car after the incident.

A spokesperson for Formula One’s governing body said: “The FIA advises that following the start of the race, emergency crews were immediately in attendance and the drivers of car 23 (Albon) and car 24 (Zhou) have been taken to the medical centre.

britain-f1-gp-auto-racing Debris from broken cars is collected. Source: Matt Dunham

“Both drivers were conscious and will be evaluated at the medical centre. Further updates will be given in due course.”

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Meanwhile, pictures also emerged on social media of protestors storming the Northamptonshire circuit on the opening lap.

The FIA added: “We also confirm that after the red flag, several people attempted to enter the track. These people were immediately removed and the matter is now being dealt with by the local authorities.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie