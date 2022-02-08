Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 8 February 2022
Formula One bosses scrap knee-taking ritual before races

‘Now the action is the focus on the diversity of our community,’ says Stefano Domenicali.

By AFP Tuesday 8 Feb 2022
Drivers taking the knee before the British Grand Prix in August 2020.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FORMULA ONE BOSS Stefano Domenicali says drivers will no longer be given the formal opportunity to take a knee before races, stressing that it is now time for “action” to increase diversity in motorsport.

Britain’s Lewis Hamilton and other drivers have knelt ahead of every race for the past two seasons in a show of solidarity against racism. But F1 is set to pull the allocated slot from its pre-race schedule for the new season, which starts in Bahrain next month.

The sport today announced it was extending its funding commitment to the Formula One engineering scholarship programme for under-represented groups until 2025. And it will carry on screening an anti-racism message ahead of every race.

“We needed to make sure that what we did was important to show the intention of Formula One in things that were really important for the world,” F1 president and chief executive Domenicali told Sky Sports.

“I think now it’s the matter of (changing) gesture to action. Now the action is the focus on the diversity of our community, and this is the first step.”

It is understood that drivers will still be allowed to kneel at another stage before the start of the race, possibly by their cars.

Domenicali’s remarks come just days after Hamilton all but confirmed he would return to the grid, ending his social media silence following last year’s controversial title decider in Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton’s F1 future had been clouded in uncertainty following Max Verstappen’s championship win but he tweeted on Saturday: “I’ve been gone, now I’m back.”

“There was a total respect on his choice to be on silent mode,” said Domenicali. “I think he will be fully charged for the start of the season.”

He added: “Lewis has in front of him a possibility to be an eight-time world champion. So I’m sure he is totally focused on these objectives because this year there will be so many new things, so many variables, that will allow this championship to be so attractive.”

– © AFP 2022

AFP

