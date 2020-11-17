BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 17 November 2020
France awarded 28-0 win following cancelled match against Fiji

The Autumn Nations Cup fixture had been called off after five Fijians tested positive for Covid-19.

By AFP Tuesday 17 Nov 2020, 12:59 PM
The France team pictured before their recent Six Nations victory against Ireland.
Image: Poupart Julien/ABACA
The France team pictured before their recent Six Nations victory against Ireland.
The France team pictured before their recent Six Nations victory against Ireland.
Image: Poupart Julien/ABACA

FRANCE HAVE BEEN awarded a bonus-point 28-0 victory over Fiji after their Autumn Nations Cup match was cancelled due to several Fijian players testing positive for coronavirus, tournament organisers announced today.

The match had been called off after five Fijians tested positive, and although Fiji were not held to blame, the organisers said under the rules the team responsible for the cancellation forfeits the match.

“Following last week’s cancellation of the France v Fiji match, the tournament organisers of the Autumn Nations Cup have confirmed a decision to award a 28-0 victory with bonus point to France,” read the organisers’ statement.

“Whilst no fault has been apportioned to Fiji Rugby, the competition rules provide that if a team is primarily responsible for a match not taking place, a 28-0 victory will be awarded to the opposition that could have played the match.

“We wish the affected Fiji players well as they continue their recovery and are working closely with the Fiji team, to ensure that they are able to field a competitive team against Italy (21 November). Further updates will follow once additional rounds of testing have been completed.”

France’s next match is their toughest test, a trip to play Scotland, who inflicted their only defeat of the Six Nations back in March.

The Autumn Nations Cup is a product of Covid-19. It replaces the end-of-year schedule that usually sees southern hemisphere giants New Zealand, South Africa and Australia, none of whom are venturing across the equator this time on health grounds, tour Europe.

© – AFP, 2020

AFP

