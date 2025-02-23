11-try France hammer Italy 73-24 in Six Nations

FRANCE GOT THEIR Six Nations campaign firmly back on track with an 11-try masterclass in a 73-24 thrashing of Italy to stay in touch with tournament leaders Ireland.

Fabien Galthie’s team destroyed Italy with star scrum-half Antoine Dupont and fullback Leo Barre, in his first appearance of the tournament, both dotting down twice as France claimed a bonus point victory which sets up a massive clash with Simon Easterby’s Ireland in Dublin in a fortnight.

Les Bleus are three points behind Ireland after bouncing back convincingly from their narrow and painful defeat at the hands of England.

“We were able to keep the intensity for 80 minutes which is not easy against this Italy team, so we can be proud,” said Dupont to ITV.

“There were a lot of good things against England but when we had to score the tries we made mistake. Today, it was better. We know it will be a huge game in Dublin. We have two weeks to prepare for that but it will be tough for sure.”

France paid for their profligacy at Twickenham but were irresistible going forward in front of a large and boisterous travelling support in the Italian capital.

Italy took a shock lead through a converted Tommaso Menoncello try in the 11th minute and were only trailing by four points when Juan Ignacio Brex finished off a wonderful team move under the posts in the 27th minute.

Zebre Parma's Simone Gesi and Italy's Tommaso Menoncello celebrate his try.

But France, who had already scored two tries through Mickael Guillard and Peato Mauvaka, then moved through the gears.

They steamrollered Italy with Dupont and Barre’s braces and further scores from Paul Boudehent, Gregory Alldritt, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Theo Attissogbe and Pierre-Louis Barassi.

Paolo Garbisi’s score on the hour was no more than a consolation for the Italians who stay three points ahead of Wales in the battle to avoid the wooden spoon.

France's Anthony Jelonch.

Sunday’s rout was not Italy’s heaviest defeat in the tournament, with an 80-23 mauling at Twickenham in 2001 remaining their blackest day.

That match featured 10 England tries which was the biggest single-team total in a Six Nations match until today’s magnificent display of ball-handling from the French.

“The scoreline hurts, everything that could go wrong did go wrong,” Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada told reporters.

“I hope the team, myself included, is really hurt by this defeat because I think that is the first step to learning, to use this match in our development as a team.”

– © AFP 2025