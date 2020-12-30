BE PART OF THE TEAM

France's Ntamack out for up to eight weeks and set to miss Six Nations game against Ireland

Ntamack has undergone surgery on a double jaw fracture he suffered in a Top 14 match

By AFP Wednesday 30 Dec 2020, 2:53 PM
Romain Ntamack makes a break for France against Ireland last October.
Image: Dave Winter/INPHO
Image: Dave Winter/INPHO

TOULOUSE FLY-HALF Romain Ntamack will likely miss France’s opening two games of the Six Nations after undergoing surgery on a double jaw fracture he suffered in a Top 14 match with Bordeaux-Begles last weekend.

The 21-year-old playmaker had a metal plate attached to his jaw following two incidents — a clash with an opponent’s shoulder and a punch — that saw him leave the pitch spitting blood.

“Romain will miss six to eight weeks,” Toulouse defensive coach Clement Poitrenaud said on Wednesday. “He’s okay and on good form.”

The player himself tweeted a self-portrait with the caption ‘brand new jaw’.

France face Italy in Rome on 6 February and Ireland in Dublin on 14 February.

It would seem more likely that Ntamack will be ready for the visit of Scotland to the Stade de France on 28 February.

His club Toulouse will be without his services for European Cup games with Exeter and Ulster in February and three Top 14 clashes.

© – AFP, 2020

AFP

