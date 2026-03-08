France's Jégou cited for alleged eye contact during Scotland loss

FRANCE BACK ROW Oscar Jégou has been cited for allegedly making contact with the eye area of Scottish hooker Ewan Ashman during yesterday’s Six Nations game between the sides.

France were beaten 50-40 by Scotland in Edinburgh and back row Jégou, who has started all four games in the championship so far, could now miss out on les Bleus’ clash with England in the final round on Saturday if he is suspended.

The incident involving Jégou did not lead to any in-game sanction for the French player, but he has now been cited.

The Six Nations has confirmed that Jégou will face an independent disciplinary hearing on Tuesday morning.

“France (No. 7), Oscar Jégou, will attend an independent disciplinary hearing after he was cited for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.12 (A player must not physically or verbally abuse anyone. Physical abuse includes, but is not limited to, biting, punching, contact with the eye or eye area, striking with any part of the arm, shoulder, head or knee(s), stamping, trampling, tripping or kicking) in the Men’s Six Nations Championship match between Scotland and France on Saturday 7th March 2026,” reads a statement from the Six Nations.

“The player will attend the hearing via video conference before an independent Disciplinary Committee comprising Simon Thomas (Chair), Christopher Morgan and John Langford.

“The hearing will take place on Tuesday 10th March 2026 at 9.30am (GMT).”