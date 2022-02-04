Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 4 February 2022
France coach Galthié positive for Covid-19 before Six Nations opener as team named

Les Bleus face Italy in Paris on Sunday.

By AFP Friday 4 Feb 2022, 10:33 AM
Fabien Galthié (file pic).
Image: Blondet Eliot/ABACA
Image: Blondet Eliot/ABACA

FRANCE HEAD COACH Fabien Galthié  said on Friday he had tested positive for coronavirus, two days before hosting Italy in their Six Nations opener, while his Les Bleus’ team has been named.

Galthié had symptoms on Wednesday before a PCR test a day later and the 52-year-old said manager Raphael Ibanez will take charge of the team for this weekend’s fixture.

“I feel good, I had some small symptoms on Wednesday,” Galthié told AFP.

“But everything has been organised for Sunday’s game since I’ve been in isolation.

“I watch images from training, the staff will take over under the control of Raphael Ibanez.

“Sunday I will be at a distance with a telephone with some brief exchanges, before, after and at half-time,” he added.

Galthié also contracted the illness during last season’s Six Nations which caused the game against Scotland to be postponed.

For Sunday’s clash in Paris, Galthie has made two changes from November’s victory over New Zealand.

Lyon flanker Dylan Cretin comes in for Francois Cros while Toulouse hooker Julien Marchand replaces club team-mate Peato Mauvaka.

Marchand, as well as World Player of the Year Antoine Dupont, fly-half Romain Ntamack, prop Cyril Baille and flanker Anthony Jelonch, who all play for the French and European champions, missed last week’s training camp near Marseille after also testing positive for coronavirus.

- ‘Right balance’ -

Dupont continues to captain the outfit, with regular skipper Charles Ollivon recovering from a long-term knee injury, despite having played just once since 11 December due to Covid-19 and a knee problem of his own.

“They will be fresh because they’ve played very little,” Galthié said.

“The question is more on their form. For the Toulouse players we had barely a week but we found the right balance,” he added.

Bordeaux-Begles fly-half Matthieu Jalibert drops from the bench after suffering from a thigh problem in recent weeks with Toulouse’s utility back Thomas Ramos taking his place.

Youngster Yoram Moefana is set to win just his fourth cap as Galthie opts for five forwards and three backs among his substitutes unlike his six-two split during the autumn victory over the All Blacks.

“We’re preparing for all eventualities, with last-minute withdrawals, we have final tests on Saturday morning,” Galthié said.

“We’re preparing to modify the team without having a negative effect on the team’s confidence,” he added.

France (v Italy)

15. Melvyn Jaminet

14. Damian Penaud

13. Gael Fickou

12. Jonathan Danty

11. Gabin Villiere

10. Romain Ntamack

9. Antoine Dupont

1. Cyril Baille

2. Julien Marchand

3. Uini Atonio

4. Cameron Woki

5. Paul Willemse

6. Anthony Jelonch

7. Dylan Cretin

8. Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements:

16. Peato Mauvaka

17. Jean-Baptiste Gros

18. Demba Bamba

19. Romain Taofifenua

20. Francois Cros

21. Maxime Lucu

22. Yoram Moefana

23. Thomas Ramos.

– © AFP 2022


