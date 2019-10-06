This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 6 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dupont the difference as France do enough to hold off brave Tonga

Les Bleus booked their place in the quarter-finals but they were pushed all the way.

By The42 Team Sunday 6 Oct 2019, 10:47 AM
36 minutes ago 2,116 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4839313
Dupont made a big impact off the bench.
Image: David Davies
Dupont made a big impact off the bench.
Dupont made a big impact off the bench.
Image: David Davies

FRANCE BOOKED THEIR place in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals but made hard work of beating Tonga 23-21 in Kumamoto.

Jacques Brunel’s men looked set to triumph with ease on Sunday when they moved into a 17-0 lead, thanks largely to the impressive Alivereti Raka scoring one try and laying on another for Virimi Vakatawa.

However, Tonga — who famously stunned France with a 19-14 win in the 2011 pool stage — came roaring back, cutting their deficit to three points through converted scores from Sonatane Takulua and Malietoa Hingano.

Two Romain Ntamack penalties gave France breathing space, but they ended up hanging on for victory after a 78th-minute try from Tonga’s Zane Kapeli, with Antoine Dupont making a big difference off the bench. 

Les Bleus will know they must improve significantly in order to beat England on Saturday in what is now a shootout for first place in the pool.

Tonga were ultimately punished for a sloppy start, which saw them fall 10-0 down inside six minutes. An early Ntamack penalty was followed by Vakatawa’s score, the centre left with an easy finish after Raka’s fine break and pass.

japan-rugby-wcup-france-tonga France's Alivereti Raka celebrates his try. Source: Aaron Favila

Raka got on the scoresheet himself after 31 minutes, collecting his own chip to dot down after Baptiste Serin’s quick tap-and-go had caught Tonga napping.

Yet the underdogs were given hope before the break when scrum-half Takulua burrowed over for a score he also converted.

Charles Ollivon galloped over for France early in the second half, but his try was chalked off for a forward pass from Sebastien Vahaamahina and Tonga immediately capitalised on the let-off, Hingano crossing after Cooper Vuna’s kick had bounced awkwardly to deceive Maxime Medard.

A pair of three-pointers from Ntamack eased French nerves and ultimately proved vital as Kapeli latched on to a high kick to earn Tonga a deserved bonus point. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie