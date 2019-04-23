Chiefs reportedly sign Seahawks star Clark on $105.5m contract

THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS will trade their star defensive end Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs, according to a report in the States.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Seattle will receive a first-round draft pick in this year’s draft — which begins on Thursday — and a second-round pick in 2020. The teams will also swap their third-round picks this Saturday.

The franchise-tagged Clark has agreed to a new five-year, $105.5million contract with $63.5m guaranteed, according to Schefter.

Seahawks agreed to trade their franchise player, DE Frank Clark, to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2019 first-round pick, a 2020 second-round pick and an exchange of third-round picks this year, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 23, 2019

The Chiefs last month traded standout defensive end Dee Ford to the San Francisco 49ers for a second-round pick next year.

Clark was selected by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2015 draft and was reportedly due to earn $17m on the franchise tag this season.

The 25-year-old notched a career-high 13 sacks in 2018, his most productive season to date.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: