Tuesday 23 April, 2019
Chiefs reportedly sign Seahawks star Clark on $105.5m contract

The ‘Hawks will receive a first-round pick this week, a second-round pick in 2020 and swap third-round picks with the Chiefs this week, per ESPN.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 23 Apr 2019, 9:20 PM
41 minutes ago 1,293 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4604007
Frank Clark

THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS will trade their star defensive end Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs, according to a report in the States.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Seattle will receive a first-round draft pick in this year’s draft — which begins on Thursday — and a second-round pick in 2020. The teams will also swap their third-round picks this Saturday.

The franchise-tagged Clark has agreed to a new five-year, $105.5million contract with $63.5m guaranteed, according to Schefter.

The Chiefs last month traded standout defensive end Dee Ford to the San Francisco 49ers for a second-round pick next year. 

Clark was selected by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2015 draft and was reportedly due to earn $17m on the franchise tag this season.

The 25-year-old notched a career-high 13 sacks in 2018, his most productive season to date.

