This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 15 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

‘Lampard should take Mourinho with him’: Ex-Chelsea star feels mentor is needed

Tony Cascarino believes a relative rookie being linked with a top Premier League job should look to bring in an experienced adviser alongside him.

By The42 Team Saturday 15 Jun 2019, 8:35 PM
37 minutes ago 2,336 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4684339
The pair won two Premier League titles together.
The pair won two Premier League titles together.
The pair won two Premier League titles together.

FRANK LAMPARD HAS been urged to consider bringing in Jose Mourinho alongside him if he does end up taking the managerial reins at Chelsea, with former Ireland striker Tony Cascarino suggesting that an experienced head will be required.

Having spent 11 years at Stamford Bridge during his playing days, the former Blues midfielder knows all about life at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard is, however, just one season into a coaching career that he opened at Derby in the summer of 2018.

He is now being mooted as the leading candidate to succeed Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea should the Italian decide to head home and replace Massimiliano Allegri at Serie A champions Juventus.

Lampard would be a popular appointment among supporters, but Cascarino believes a dream team with former boss Mourinho taking on an advisory role could serve the Blues even better.

The ex-Chelsea striker told talkSPORT: “I was always told, and I think it’s spot on, that if you’re a young manager you should get someone in upstairs who is very experienced, someone who knows how to speak to directors and owners.

Derby County v Nottingham Forest - Sky Bet Championship - Pride Park Lampard led Derby to the play-off semi-finals during his first season in charge. Source: Mike Egerton

“The obvious candidate, because he’s out of work, would be Jose Mourinho.

“The trouble is, we don’t know where Jose is with his relationships, because he has broken a few. His relationship has been severed with Chelsea and I don’t know his relationship with Frank Lampard.

“But I’d like to feel he would assist someone who he helped develop in his career and won things with. He’s the sort of person you would want in above you.

Could I see that happening? No, because of his relationship with Chelsea and the way he was sacked in his second stint with the club.

“But you need someone who goes in above Frank with huge experience, who can deal with board room, deal with the issues from the owner and just be a buffer for you in many different ways.

“All the staff around Frank are all relatively new to these roles.

“Jose is going to have to find himself a way back in. He’s said he still wants to be a manager, but Frank needs someone who has experienced a hell of a lot.

“A Carlo Ancelotti, a Claudio Ranieri, even his uncle Harry Redknapp – someone of that stature who might not be working who he can employ and have above him to help him.

Manchester United v Derby County - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Old Trafford Lampard and Mourinho met during a Carabao Cup third round clash at Old Trafford. Source: Martin Rickett

“Not a director of football, more as a guide, someone who is going to lead him and nurture him in management.

“This is still a learning curve for Frank Lampard and a hugely experienced guy who has been around the block can be very helpful to you.

It’s a weird one, I’m throwing Jose out there which seems a no-goer. But I’m talking about having someone upstairs who would make your job a lot easier with the owners and directors, having someone who is batting your corner.

“I was using Jose as an example, but the problem in that example is Jose.

“I don’t even know where Frank’s relationship is with Jose, I was just giving an example of a type of people who could come in above him.”

Mourinho, who has been out of work since leaving Manchester United in December 2018, has expressed a desire to take on a new role this summer, but it is expected that he will seek to return to the dugout as a leading man rather than an assistant.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie