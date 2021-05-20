BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 20 May 2021
Advertisement

Frank Lampard claims he 'laid foundations' for Chelsea success

The club’s all-time top goalscorer was sacked in January with the Blues languishing ninth in the Premier League.

By AFP Thursday 20 May 2021, 2:07 PM
56 minutes ago 1,652 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5442861
Frank Lampard (file pic).
Image: PA
Frank Lampard (file pic).
Frank Lampard (file pic).
Image: PA

FRANK LAMPARD believes he built the platform for Thomas Tuchel, his successor as Chelsea manager, to succeed at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard, Chelsea’s all-time top goalscorer, was sacked in January with the Blues languishing ninth in the Premier League.

Tuchel has lifted his side to third in the table and reached the Champions League and FA Cup finals in just four months in charge.

However, the former Paris Saint-Germain coach has paid tribute to Lampard for qualifying Chelsea for the Champions League in his first season in charge despite a transfer ban and getting through the group stages before his was dismissed earlier this season.

“I come away with an overall feeling of pride in what I did in the job. I wanted to stay longer, I wanted real tangible success which, at Chelsea, is winning cups and winning leagues, but it didn’t happen,” Lampard told The Telegraph.

“Hopefully, from where I took over the job, I’ve laid down strong foundations for the future and in the context of where I wanted my managerial career to go, it was an amazing experience.”

The former England international was inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame on Wednesday in recognititon of his three league titles as a Chelsea player.

But he played under several managers who were dismissed by the club’s ruthless owner Roman Abramovich as soon as results began to go awry.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

And the 42-year-old said he knew the same standards would be expected of him despite his history as one of the club’s all-time greats.

“I don’t make any professional decisions with my heart,” added Lampard. “I took it with a pragmatic view of: ‘what’s the situation? OK, this is Chelsea, I’m going from Derby to Chelsea.’ Not many managers would turn that down.

“I have to say that when you lose your job it’s hard. Anyone who says anything differently is a liar.

“There’s an element of pride, you’re working towards something one day and then it’s taken away from you. That’s life. You have to be a realist about it.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie