New Chelsea boss Lampard 'pleased' despite disappointing debut in Dublin

The former Derby County boss was frustrated by Bohemians’ late equaliser, which denied him a maiden victory.

By The42 Team Thursday 11 Jul 2019, 8:06 AM
New Chelsea manager Frank Lampard.
New Chelsea manager Frank Lampard.
New Chelsea manager Frank Lampard.

FRANK LAMPARD WAS not able to crown his debut on the Chelsea bench with a win — but he believes Wednesday’s rather underwhelming introduction will do his new charges a world of good. 

Chelsea were held 1-1 by League of Ireland side Bohemians in Dublin, just days after Lampard was officially unveiled as Maurizio Sarri’s successor. 

The Blues had taken the lead through Michy Batshuayi after just eight minutes. 

They failed to capitalise on that early advantage, however, and the Gypsies hit back through Eric Molloy to earn a draw from the friendly. 

While the result suggests the former Chelsea playing legend has some work to do in pre-season, Lampard preferred to look at the positives. 

“It was a good run-out, we had good support and thanks for people turning out. It was a tough first game for us as we have not been back for long,” he told reporters after the final whistle. 

“We’ve only been back just a few days so there had been some pressure on the lads and we have been working them very hard. I am pleased with the outcome.

“Fitness was our issue but I wanted to stretch them a bit and put them under pressure.

This is what pre-season is all about and the quicker we get there, to the level we want, then the better. We wanted to win the game as you always do but it is not about that.

“It is about individuals getting fit and pushing themselves to the limit and I thought some of the performances – particularly from the younger lads – was really good.”

“I have been really happy. We have high standards and we have brought that in. We need intensity in our game and I am pleased with the way their have worked and their attitude.”

One man who did not see action in the Irish capital was Christian Pulisic, away following his participation with the United States in the Gold Cup, which ended on Sunday with final defeat to Mexico. 

“This game was very early but the other players are back other than the injured boys and Pulisic is not with us yet but you will see some of them at the weekend,” Lampard added.

Pre-season preparations will continue in Ireland on Saturday when they take on St Patrick’s Athletic. 

Chelsea will also face the likes of Barcelona, Reading, Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Monchengladbach before taking on Manchester United in the very first game of the Premier League season on 11 August.

The42 Team

