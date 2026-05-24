Tyrone GAA legend Frank McGuigan has died

TYRONE GAA GREAT Frank McGuigan has died at the age of 71.

Known as ‘The King,’ McGuigan won two Ulster senior titles with Tyrone in 1973 and 1984, and was also honoured with an All-Star in the latter year.

The Ardboe O’Donovan Rossa clubman famously scored 0-11 in the ’84 Ulster final win over Armagh. The legend goes that he hit five with his left foot, five with his right, and one with his fist.

Supremely gifted in the air and off both feet, McGuigan lined out for both the Tyrone minor and senior teams in Ulster finals on the same day in 1972.

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He helped Ardboe to three county senior titles in a row from 1971 to 1973, and added another in ’84.

McGuigan was a huge inspiration for Peter Canavan growing up.

His sons, Brian, Tommy, Frank Jr and Shay followed in his footsteps and represented the Red Hand at senior level. Brian won three All-Ireland titles, while Tommy scored the opening goal in the 2008 final win over Kerry.

“Known affectionately across Tyrone and beyond simply as ‘The King’, Frank was a genius of a footballer who commanded the respect and admiration of the entire GAA fraternity both at home and abroad,” Ardboe wrote on social media.

“Through his brilliance, humility and love for Gaelic games, he truly put our great club on the map and inspired generations of players who followed. The King has left the field, but his legacy will live forever in Ardboe and Tyrone.”

- With reporting from Declan Bogue