Jamaican sprint queen Fraser-Pryce cruises to record fourth 100m gold at worlds

SHELLY-ANN FRASER-PRYCE SET the quickest time of 2019 in the women’s 100 metres final to claim gold at the World Athletics Championships.

The Jamaican breezed through her heats and kept up her phenomenal levels in the showpiece event in Doha, crossing the finish line in 10.71 seconds.

Dina Asher-Smith claimed silver with a new British record of 10.83, with the 23-year-old getting her country’s first medal of the championships.

There were three other finals before the main event of day three, with the United States having convincingly taken gold in the men’s triple jump through Christian Taylor and the mixed-gender 4x400m relay – where the great Allyson Felix made history.

It is eight world titles and counting — a record fourth 100m crown — for Fraser-Pryce, who at 32 is showing no signs of slowing down. She had the gold wrapped up by the halfway stage, although Asher-Smith battled tenaciously.

“I worked so hard for this for this championship and hopefully I’ll go on to do bigger things,” Asher-Smith told BBC Sport.

“A PB, a national record – that is more than you can ask for in a final. Shelly-Ann did a fantastic performance and that’s why she’s an absolute legend. I am happy.”

A scramble in the last 30 looked set to scupper Asher-Smith’s silver hopes, but she recouped to driver over ahead of Marie Josee Ta Lou, who secured the final podium spot for Ivory Coast by 0.03 seconds.

But the day belonged to Fraser-Pryce, who paraded around her victory lap with her infant son in her arms.

