This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 30 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jamaican sprint queen Fraser-Pryce cruises to record fourth 100m gold at worlds

Meanwhile, Dina Asher-Smith set a new British record in the final.

By The42 Team Sunday 29 Sep 2019, 10:48 PM
1 hour ago 1,112 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4830215
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce celebrates her gold medal
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce celebrates her gold medal
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce celebrates her gold medal

SHELLY-ANN FRASER-PRYCE SET the quickest time of 2019 in the women’s 100 metres final to claim gold at the World Athletics Championships.

The Jamaican breezed through her heats and kept up her phenomenal levels in the showpiece event in Doha, crossing the finish line in 10.71 seconds.

Dina Asher-Smith claimed silver with a new British record of 10.83, with the 23-year-old getting her country’s first medal of the championships.

There were three other finals before the main event of day three, with the United States having convincingly taken gold in the men’s triple jump through Christian Taylor and the mixed-gender 4x400m relay – where the great Allyson Felix made history.

It is eight world titles and counting — a record fourth 100m crown — for Fraser-Pryce, who at 32 is showing no signs of slowing down. She had the gold wrapped up by the halfway stage, although Asher-Smith battled tenaciously. 

“I worked so hard for this for this championship and hopefully I’ll go on to do bigger things,” Asher-Smith told BBC Sport.

“A PB, a national record – that is more than you can ask for in a final. Shelly-Ann did a fantastic performance and that’s why she’s an absolute legend. I am happy.”

A scramble in the last 30 looked set to scupper Asher-Smith’s silver hopes, but she recouped to driver over ahead of Marie Josee Ta Lou, who secured the final podium spot for Ivory Coast by 0.03 seconds.

But the day belonged to Fraser-Pryce, who paraded around her victory lap with her infant son in her arms.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie