Frawley injury a worry less than three weeks before All Blacks clash

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen said the province would have to wait for further assessment of out-half Ciarán Frawley’s injury before confirming a timeline for his return to action.

Frawley limped off in pain after just 16 minutes of his side’s 33-12 win over Connacht last night.

With less than three weeks before Ireland face New Zealand in their opening November Test, the injury could prove badly-timed but Cullen didn’t provide any clarity last night.

“I don’t know, is it his foot or ankle? I’m not 100% sure yet,” said Cullen at Dexcom Stadium.

“The two new caps were taking centre stage in the dressing room, so we’ll find out and will know more on Monday.”

Frawley has recen number two in Ireland’s out-half pecking order, having come off the bench to help Andy Farrell’s side beat the Springboks in South Africa last July. His two late drop-goals showed why Farrell has rated him so highly for some time.

Frawley hadn’t had many games at out-half for Leinster in recent seasons but last night was his third consecutive start in the number 10 shirt for the province. An injury just as he begins picking up momentum would be cruel.

Leinster boss handed centre Hugh Cooney and hooker Stephen Smyth their senior debuts in Galway last night and was pleased with his side’s showing.

“We’re delighted with the win,” said Cullen. “It’s bloody tough coming here, conditions were tricky as well out there. I thought we started the game well again, that’s a few weeks in a row we’ve started the game well.

“We got in for two good tries and probably had another couple of opportunities we didn’t take. Connacht came back into the game and had to play into the wind, it was very difficult to kick into the wind.

“They got in for a good try and you’re thinking, ‘This is probably not going to be a big enough lead’. We did well to score on half time, which gives us a bit of scoreboard separation.

“We started the second half well and got in, but Connacht were challenging us the whole time. Then they eventually got in for a good try, and it was going to be a tight 15 minutes, and then Ross [Byrne] kicks off and then Andrew Osborne gobbles the ball out of the air and scores an incredible try, which probably just took the sting out of Connacht a little bit.

“The try just before half time, starting the second half well, and then that moment as well. Overall we’re delighted, with five academy players in the 23, two guys making their debuts. There’s lots of positives in that.”