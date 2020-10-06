BE PART OF THE TEAM

French Open embroiled in alleged match-fixing scandal

Prosecutors have opened an investigation into possible ‘fraud in an organised group’ and ‘active and passive corruption in sport’.

By AFP Tuesday 6 Oct 2020, 3:01 PM
The Court Phillippe Chatrier at Roland Garros during the 2020 French Open.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

FRENCH PROSECUTORS HAVE opened an investigation into alleged match-fixing in a French Open women’s doubles encounter.

The probe concerns the first-round match on 30 September between Romanian pair Andreea Mitu and Patricia Maria Tig and Yana Sizikova of Russia playing with US player Madison Brengle, according to French sports daily L’Equipe and German newspaper Die Welt.

The game in question is the fifth of the second set won by love by the Romanian duo after Sizikova served two double faults.

L’Equipe reported large sums of money were bet on the Romanians winning the game in question and that the wagers were placed in several countries through Paris-based gambling outlets.

Prosecutors said they were probing alleged “fraud in an organised group” and “active and passive corruption in sport”.

© – AFP 2020  

About the author:

AFP

