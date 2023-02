French prosecutors open rape investigation into PSG's Achraf Hakimi

FRENCH PROSECUTORS on Monday opened an investigation into alleged rape by Paris Saint-Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi, a source close to the case said.

A 24-year-old woman has accused the Moroccan international of raping her at his home in a Paris suburb on 25 February.

According to the source, confirming an article in the Parisien newspaper, the woman reported the incident at a police station on Sunday but did not file charges.

PSG, contacted by AFP, declined to comment.

Hakimi was part of the Morocco team that finished fourth in the World Cup in Qatar.

Born in Madrid, his penalty secured a 3-0 shoot-out win over Spain to steer Morocco into uncharted territory, with the north African side going on to become the first from the Arab world to reach the last four at a World Cup.

