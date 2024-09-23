Advertisement
Goodison Park. Alamy Stock Photo
Takeover

Friedkin Group reach deal to buy Everton

Everton are second from bottom of the Premier League after four defeats in their opening five matches.
3.04pm, 23 Sep 2024
EVERTON ANNOUNCED ON Monday that the Friedkin Group has reached an agreement to buy Farhad Moshiri’s majority stake in the Premier League club.

The group, led by American billionaire Dan Friedkin, had entered a period of exclusivity to negotiate a possible purchase in June, before Everton announced in July that no deal would be struck between the parties.

John Textor, who has a 45% share in Crystal Palace, had then appeared to be in the frame, but a statement from Everton confirmed an agreement had been reached.

“Blue Heaven Holdings and the Friedkin Group confirm that they have reached agreement over the terms of the sale of Blue Heaven Holdings’ majority stake in Everton Football Club,” the club said.

“The transaction is subject to regulatory approval, including from the Premier League, the Football Association, and the Financial Conduct Authority.”

A spokesman for The Friedkin Group said: “We are pleased to have reached an agreement to become custodians of this iconic football club.

“We are focused on securing the necessary approvals to complete the transaction. We look forward to providing stability to the club, and sharing our vision for its future, including the completion of the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.”

AFP
