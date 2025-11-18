More Stories
Fulfil's partnership was launched at an event in Dublin on Tuesday. David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Fulfil snack bars to sponsor All-Ireland U20 hurling championship for the next three years

Fulfil replace O’Neill’s as title sponsors of the U20 hurling championship.
4.56pm, 18 Nov 2025

FULFIL SNACK BARS will sponsor the All-Ireland U20 hurling championship in a new three-year partnership which was announced on Tuesday.

Fulfil, which was founded in Ireland in 2016 and describes itself as a “functional snack brand”, replaces sportswear brand O’Neill’s who held the title sponsorship for the past three seasons.

Paolo Cantini, the head of marketing for UK and Ireland at Fulfil’s parent company Ferrero, described the deal as “a significant investment in the Irish market”.

Tipperary are the reigning All-Ireland hurling champions at U20 level following a nine-point win against Kilkenny last May.

