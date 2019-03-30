This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Aguero and Silva help Manchester City reclaim top spot as Liverpool prepare to face Spurs

Pep Guardiola’s men maintained their recent fine form by cruising past a lifeless Fulham at Craven Cottage.

By The42 Team Saturday 30 Mar 2019, 2:52 PM
29 minutes ago 868 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4568726
Sergio Aguero celebrates doubling his side's advantage.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Sergio Aguero celebrates doubling his side's advantage.
Sergio Aguero celebrates doubling his side's advantage.
Image: EMPICS Sport

FIRST-HALF GOALS from Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero earned Man City a 2-0 win over Fulham that moved Pep Guardiola’s men back to the top of the table ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Tottenham tomorrow.

Cottagers caretaker boss Scott Parker saw his side make early mistakes that were punished by City’s clinical forwards, who all but condemned the West Londoners to an eighth consecutive Premier League defeat within the opening half hour.

Bernardo Silva never let Fulham rest and he followed up his crisply struck goal on five minutes with an assist for Aguero, who scored his fourth goal in five top flight starts against Fulham after 27 minutes.

Parker sent out a more resilient Fulham side after the interval but City, with Kevin De Bruyne restored to their midfield after he recovered from a hamstring injury, remained dominant to move a point ahead of Liverpool at the summit.

Fulham v Manchester City - Premier League - Craven Cottage Ilkay Gundogan heads the ball at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Source: Jonathan Brady

City had Fulham pinned in their own penalty area from the off and pounced on the hosts’ first error, De Bruyne intercepting Timothy Fosu-Mensah’s sloppy pass before Aguero teed up Bernardo Silva for a raking drive into the far corner of Sergio Rico’s net.

The next error came from Joe Bryan, who gifted possession to Bernardo Silva and the ball was quickly fed to Aguero, who darted between two defenders before glancing a side-footed finish across Rico and into the top corner.

Aguero was replaced by Gabriel Jesus after 56 minutes as City pressed for a third, with Raheem Sterling having a shot clawed away by Rico before Bernardo Silva narrowly missed out on the rebound.

Kyle Walker almost made the scoreline a fairer reflection of the play when Sterling teed him up for a rasping shot onto the outside of the post with 11 minutes left, but City did not need a third goal on an afternoon when they were by far the better side.

