Furlong, Ryan and Larmour 'should be ok' for Ireland's Six Nations campaign

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell looks set to be able to include Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan, and Jordan Larmour in his Six Nations squad, with Leinster reporting that the trio’s injury situations are looking positive.

Ryan withdrew from last weekend’s win over Montpellier in the Champions Cup due to a hamstring injury, while Furlong was forced off early in the game because of a calf issue, and Larmour was replaced at half time after suffering a dead leg.

There were obvious concerns with the Six Nations so soon, but Leinster have now eased the worries over Ryan, Furlong, and Larmour’s availability.

Farrell is due to name what is expected to be a settled Ireland squad today and Leinster assistant coach Felipe Contepomi indicated that the trio will be available for selection ahead of the opening round clash with Wales on 5 February in Dublin.

Indeed, Contepomi insisted that Leinster haven’t yet ruled Furlong, Ryan, and Larmour out of the province’s Champions Cup clash away to Bath on Saturday.

“We haven’t ruled them out for this weekend so yeah, I’d like to think they will be up for the Six Nations for certain,” said Contepomi yesterday.

“It’s three weeks’ time, two weeks’ time, so they should be ok for that.

“We still have to take them into account [for the Bath game]. Hopefully, one or two or three of them can make it at the weekend.”

Farrell will be hopeful that many of his front-line Ireland players get another good run-out for Leinster this weekend, given that the province had been out of action for five weeks before their 13-try win over Montpellier.

Johnny Sexton made his return for Leinster last weekend. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Ireland number eight Jack Conan started for Leinster on what was his first outing since the November Test series, while Ireland captain Johnny Sexton had to be content with coming off the bench at the RDS on his first appearance since the autumn internationals.

36-year-old Sexton will no doubt be pushing hard for a start this weekend as he looks to help Leinster to a bonus-point win and also tune-up before the Six Nations.

“Johnny puts pressure on everyone in terms of when he comes back and trains,” said Contepomi.

“When he trains the way he’s training in the last few weeks, definitely he puts pressure on everyone but it’s not about Johnny, one player, it’s about Leinster, and we always try to field the best team we think is ready to perform the best way for Leinster.

“Hopefully, Johnny is in good form, really good form. My view with Johnny, to be honest, is that he doesn’t need that many more games under his belt. He needs to keep on training and if he can keep himself fit and train properly at the level we train here and then at the level they train with Ireland he’ll definitely be match-ready.

“Hopefully he can play this weekend and then he can have some more games but he’s not a youngster that needs games under his belt.

“He has so much experience that all he has to do is keep himself really fit and be ready when he needs to step out onto the pitch.”