This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 10 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury agree two-fight deal

Fury thanked Daniel Kinahan for making the deal happen, with the first fight expected to take place in 2021.

By Press Association Wednesday 10 Jun 2020, 4:32 PM
13 minutes ago 1,770 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5119436
Anthony Joshua (left) and Tyson Fury.
Anthony Joshua (left) and Tyson Fury.
Anthony Joshua (left) and Tyson Fury.

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONS Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have agreed to a two-fight deal, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

Speculation about a blockbuster bout between the pair has been steadily building since Fury dethroned Deontay Wilder to become WBC heavyweight champion, with Joshua regaining his WBA, IBF and WBO titles by outpointing Andy Ruiz in their rematch last December.

And while Hearn insists there are a number of obstacles to overcome, Joshua’s promoter revealed the fighters are “in agreement regarding the financial terms of the fight” and that their first meeting will take place next year.

“We’re making great progress,” Hearn told Sky Sports News. “There is still a lot to overcome. We are looking at venues and dates. It’s fair to say (Joshua and Fury) are in agreement regarding the financial terms of the fight.

“The main positive news is that Joshua and Fury have agreed to a two-fight deal, in essence. The most difficult part of any deal is the financial element. I believe we’re in a great place where both guys have agreed to what that should be.

“We have not signed contracts because there are still things to be worked out. We’re pushing towards a place where they can be drafted, for 2021. Both guys are in agreement. The structure of the deal has been put forward, and agreed to by both parties.”

Fury confirmed the news on Instagram, and thanked Daniel Kinahan for arranging the deal. 

“Massive thanks to Daniel Kinnerhan [sic] for making this happen”, posted Fury. 

Last month, it was announced that Kinahan had been appointed as a special advisor for KHK Sports, a sports company in Bahrain. The company described Kinahan as an “international boxing power broker”.

Daniel Kinahan has no criminal convictions, but is wanted for questioning in relation to a number of serious offences, including conspiracy to murder and drug crimes 

In 2018, a High Court ruling in Ireland stated he controlled the Kinahan crime gang, which was involved in the smuggling of drugs and weapons on a global scale. 

Additional reporting by Gavin Cooney and Garreth MacNamee

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie