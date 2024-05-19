Advertisement
Oleksandr Usyk left lands a punch on Tyson Fury. Alamy Stock Photo
Usyk beats Fury to become undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion

Fighters agree to rematch in aftermath of fight that goes the distance.
12.45am, 19 May 2024
OLEKSANDR USYK BEAT Tyson Fury by split decision to win the world’s first undisputed heavyweight championship in 25 years, an unprecedented feat in boxing’s four-belt era.

Britain’s Fury was the early aggressor but Usyk gradually took charge and the “Gypsy King” was saved by the bell in the ninth round before slumping to his first career defeat.

Ukraine’s Usyk joins the likes of Muhammad Ali, Joe Louis and Mike Tyson as undisputed heavyweight champion, the first since boxing recognised four major belts in the 2000s.

With the win, the former undisputed cruiserweight champion can legitimately claim to be the best of this era, although a rematch expected in October could provide another twist.

Britain’s Lennox Lewis was the last man to unify the heavyweight belts — three at the time — after beating Evander Holyfield in 1999.

